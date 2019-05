KINGWOOD, Texas - A woman was killed Friday after crashing into a tree that had fallen due to severe weather in the area, Houston police said.

The woman crashed into the downed tree around 8:25 p.m. in the 4500 block of Kingwood Drive.

She was pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital.

The woman's identity was not revealed.

Police have 4500 block of Kingwood Dr. blocked off after a driver in an SUV struck a downed tree on the street according to HPD. Unfortunately , the female died at the hospital. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/yRhu48TNd1 — Sophia Beausoleil (@KPRC2SophiaB) May 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.