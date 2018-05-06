Driver hits ambulance, sending 4 to area hospitals, police say

Four people were taken to area hospitals after a car failed to stop for an ambulance transporting two patients, Houston police said.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. when the ambulance was traveling on Beechnut through the Southwest Freeway intersection with its lights and siren activated, police said.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle jumped out of the car and ran from the scene, but witnesses said they were able to take pictures of the suspect before he fled, investigators said.

Two EMTs and the two patients were taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

Police said they are working to learn more about this crash.

