Driver flees after crash sends parked car into building, police say

A vehicle is lodged inside a garage after another vehicle crashed into it in southeast Houston on Sept. 12, 2018.

HOUSTON - The driver of a vehicle that crashed Wednesday into a parked car, sending it into a building, fled the scene of the crash in southeast Houston, police said.

The crash was reported about 3 a.m. near the corner of Fuqua and Aldis streets.

Houston police said a driver lost control of their vehicle and went off the eastbound side of Fuqua Street, through a yard and a chain link fence and slammed into a parked car. The parked car then crashed into a detached garage.

Police said a passerby noticed the crash and called officers. The homeowners didn’t know about the crash until officers knocked on their door, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed is being sought.

