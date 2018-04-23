Driver charged in deadly crash that killed 3-year-old boy in north Houston

HOUSTON - A driver was charged after a 3-year-old was killed Saturday in a multivehicle crash in north Houston.

Lakendra Nicholson, 36, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the deadly crash.

The crash was reported at Crosstimbers Street and Airline Drive.

According to court documents, Nicholson was driving the vehicle that collided with another vehicle, killing 3-year-old Isaiah Sherman. Police believe Sherman was not restrained in a car seat.

Nicholson is being held on a $70,000 bond.

