HOUSTON - A driver involved in a crash admitted to investigators that he had been drinking alcohol before the incident, deputies said.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of Shoal Creek Drive. Deputies said the at-fault driver struck another vehicle, and that both drivers are in critical condition.

Both were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.