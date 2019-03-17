Driver accused of street racing hits pedestrian, leaving victim critically injured, deputies say

One person was critically injured after a driver accused of street racing struck the victim in the 10100 block of Houston Oaks Road in northwest Harris County.

HOUSTON - A person believed to have been street racing in northwest Harris County hit and injured a pedestrian, deputies said.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of Houston Oaks Drive, just inside Beltway 8.

Investigators said the pedestrian was standing just outside a black truck when he was struck. The driver of a red car was traveling southbound when the driver lost control, striking the pickup truck, the pedestrian, and bushes, landing in a business parking lot.

Deputies said there are witnesses to the crash and have detained the driver of the red vehicle.

The victim was transported to Ben Taub Hospital and is in critical condition.

