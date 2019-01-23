Drive accused of DWI crash that left child, woman in critical condition appears in court

HOUSTON - The driver accused of running a red light and plowing into another car, leaving a child in critical condition and her aunt severely injured, appeared in court Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, Isreal Suarez Lugo, 35, admitted to having 12 Michelob Ultras at a bar before getting in his car to head to his brother’s house to continue drinking.

Police said the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Harrisburg Boulevard and 75th Street in east Houston when Lugo ran the light and crashed into another vehicle with four passengers inside.

Five-year-old Giselle Luviano and her 24-year-old aunt, Kimberly Saucedo, were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

Lugo appeared before a judge Wednesday on two charges of intoxication assault, where his bond was raised to $40,000 and he was ordered back into jail after he bonded out Sunday.

"Lugo was out for a few days with no conditions," said Prosecutor Sean Teare with Harris Co. District Attorney's Office. "He was still completely able to drive if he wanted to. He was still completely able to drink. That’s not acceptable for me who has proven that they don’t have the respect for any of the rest of the people on our roadways, and get intoxicated, run red lights and potentially kill a 5-year-old."

His bond had initially been set at $5,000 but prosecutors requested a high bond, saying Lugo is a risk to public safety and one of the charges will likely be upgraded.

The prosecutor expected they will upgrade one of the two intoxication assault charges to intoxication manslaughter because Luviano is in grave condition.

Luviano’s family is asking for prayers from the community in hopes of a miracle, but prosecutors said doctors are evaluating if she is brain dead.

Luviano suffered severe head injuries. Saucedo suffered broken bones and she’s expected to recover

Lugo and the passenger who was with him the night of the accident were not injured. If Lugo bonds out of jail, he is not allowed to drink or drive and will have to wear a GPS monitor.

Prosecutors are investigating the bar where Lugo had been drinking to see if he was overserved. If they found he was, others could be facing charges.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.