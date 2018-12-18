Dramatic body cam video shows deputies rescue man on fire

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Dramatic body cam footage shows the moments quick-thinking deputies sprung into action to rescue an unconscious man who was on fire in Chambers County last week.

On Dec. 13 around 8:30 p.m., deputies said they responded to a major motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of State Highway 124, just south of Winnie.

When Chambers County deputies Braedon Boznango and Carlton Carrington arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames from the rollover crash.

An unconscious man was in the front seat of the vehicle. His abdomen and legs were on fire, according to officials.

With no regard for their own safety, Boznango and Carrington pulled the man through a door window.

They took the man to a nearby puddle to put out the fire on his body.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Neither deputy was injured, but some of their equipment was damaged by the heat of the fire.

The man remains in an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Watch the video below:

