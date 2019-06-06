Dozens of vehicles broken into at Southside Place apartment complex

HOUSTON - It was an unsettling sight for residents at the Alexan Southside Place apartments when several people woke up to find busted-out car windows on all floors of the parking garage.

"Around here, this is the first time we had that many vehicles broken into at one time. Anybody would be upset if they violate your personal space," Officer Ben Cruz, with the Southside Place Police Department, said.

In all, police said, nearly 30 cars were targeted by smash-and-grab thieves early Tuesday morning who got away with several valuables and at least two guns.

According to investigators, responding officers reviewed surveillance video and spotted the suspect car, which hadn't gotten too far away.

"That could’ve easily turned into a chase, a shooting, we don’t know. They did have the guns, and they had ammunition," Cruz said.

Instead, police said they initiated a traffic stop and arrested Isaiah Melendrez and Porcha Sweeney, who they said confessed to the crimes.

The duo is facing multiple felony charges, and police said Sweeney was already out on bond after being arrested on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity.

"At the end of the day, you’re going to get caught," Cruz said.

Despite making an arrest in the case, police are still reminding residents to always take valuables out of your car.

And certainly, never leave behind a firearm.

"If it’s out of sight, it’s out of mind. And that’s why I think they're targeting different vehicles on different levels, because the ones that didn’t have anything in plain sight probably didn’t get messed with," Cruz said.

