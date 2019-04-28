Dozens of beehives burned, destroyed by 'hooligans' in Brazoria County, officials say

ALVIN, Texas - It was a sad sight to see after a bunch of "hooligans" burned and destroyed dozens of beehives Friday night in Brazoria County, officials said.

The vandals did major damage to a Brazoria County Beekeepers Association bee yard by dumping them over and setting the hives on fire, officials said.

Frames of the beehives were found floating in a pond of water with bees still caring for the brood. It is unknown if the queens were killed in the process.

The club is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. They are also asking for donations to help the club recover the loss and damage of the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office.

Hooligans last night did major damage to a BCBA Bee Yard in Alvin last night. Its bad enough to think in todays world... Posted by Brazoria County Beekeepers Association on Saturday, 27 April 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.