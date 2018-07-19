Doors of Cloverleaf mosque set ablaze, investigators say

Investigators look over the scene of a fire at a mosque in the Cloverleaf neighborhood of east Harris County, Texas, on July 9, 2018.

HOUSTON - The doors of a mosque in the Cloverleaf neighborhood of east Harris County were set on fire Thursday, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. at the ISGH Northshore Masjid Isa ibn Maryam mosque near the intersection of Brownsville and Freeport streets.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire only damaged the doors.

The tires on the vehicle of the leader of the mosque were also slashed, officials said.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine who set the fire.

