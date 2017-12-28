Doctors, firefighters offer fireworks safety tips ahead of New Year's Eve

HOUSTON - Doctors and firefighters offered safety tips for using fireworks Thursday, just a few days before 2018 arrives.
In 2016, there were an estimated 11,000 injuries related to the use of fireworks, according to officials at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. Children under 5 years of age experienced the highest rate of injury.
More Headlines
Hospital officials hosted a 10:30 a.m. news conference with firefighters and a family who has suffered injuries because of fireworks.
This story will be updated soon with more details and video.
Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.