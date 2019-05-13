Dive teams search Missouri City canal after report of a missing person

HOUSTON - Police dive teams are searching a Missouri City canal Sunday night after receiving reports of a missing person.

The search is near Independence Park, along a canal off Independence Boulevard.

"We're searching the Stafford canal area, and we want to make sure we cover this area as comprehensively as possible to again confirm whether this alleged missing person is accurate or not," said Stacie Walker, director of communication for Missouri City Police Department.

The search has been going on for several hours. It is unknown how long the search will continue.

