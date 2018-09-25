Disgruntled employee shot by manager at shop in NW Houston, police say

The scene where a shooting was reported at a business in northwest Houston on Sept. 25, 2018.

HOUSTON - A disgruntled employee was shot in the head Tuesday by a manager at a shop in northwest Houston, according to Houston police.

The employee was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

A witness said he heard the gunshot at 6816 Thornwall St., near the intersection of West 43rd St. and Hempstead Road, around 1:30 p.m.

“Just one, just one,” that’s how many gun shots Jorge Molinar heard. “They put him in the ambulance, so I don’t know if he was dead, I don’t know.”

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

