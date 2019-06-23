Discover Houston water parks: Lots of family water fun at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown

HOUSTON - Throughout the summer, KPRC2 will be featuring Houston's many water parks in hopes of inspiring fun for you and your family.

Sunday's featured water park: Hurricane Harbor Splashtown

The slides: Among those for thrill seekers are the Big Spin and Paradise Plunge, but there are also two interactive areas for kids as well as a lazy river and some rides the whole family can go on together.



Kid-friendly rides: There are a variety of rides that are idea for kids. They are:

Coconut Bay: Minimum height for a child is 50 inches tall. Kids can play in their own version of the wettest thrills when they will step into Coconut Bay, the new interactive children's area.

Tree House: There is no minimum height. The Tree House offers three stories of interactive fun where kids can climb net ladders, slide down slippery slides and get soaked as a 1,000-gallon bucket dumps water over everyone below.



Special events: There are a variety of special events throughout the summer you can take advantage of. Here are a few:

Fireworks Show: July 4-5

Hero Appreciation Week: July 15-18

Texas Fest: July 28 (Spend the day enjoying food and a live performance on the Wave Pool concert stage)

Labor Day Luau: September 2

Location: 21300 Interstate 45 N, Spring

Summer hours of operation: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Six Flags An artist's rendering of the new Wahoo Wave attraction coming to Splashtown in Spring, Texas, in 2019.

Single-day passes start at $41.99 per ticket and season passes start at $66.99 per pass.



Parking: A daily parking pass costs $23.15. You can purchase in advance online or pay the same amount onsite.

More information: For more, click here.

