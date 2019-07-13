Discover Houston water parks: A summer of fun at Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures at Grand Texas

HOUSTON - Throughout the summer, KPRC2 will be featuring Houston's many water parks in hopes of inspiring fun for you and your family.

Houston’s newest water park, Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures, opened the last week of May and has started the summer in full swing.

Water attractions feature: water slides, a wave pool, the largest lazy river in the Houston area, and an inflatable water park and challenge course on its own body of water.

It hosts one of the largest zip lines in Texas, along with plenty of dry activities, from petting zoos to ponies. Luxury cabanas are available for daily rental.

The slides

Sabine Scream: This slide has a 48-inch height requirement. Guests will speed down a half enclosed slide with a swift drop.

COLORado River Racer: With different color multilane aqua tubes, riders race friends and twist and turn next to one another. The slide ends with a swift 360-degree loop.

Pecos Plunge: Guests plunge down a slide that's seven stories high. Riders must be 48 inches or taller to ride.

Gator Splash: This is the largest interactive play structure in Texas. It includes 300 water play elements, multiple slides and sprayers.

Kid-friendly rides

Hatchling Hill: The bluebonnet chute, sunflower slope, froggy falls, tangerine dip, strawberry twist and hummingbird bend are five slides designed for younger tots.

Polliwog Puddle: Designed for younger kids of all ages to splash and play in sprinklers, fountains and nozzles.

Rio GRAND River: This is the largest lazy river in the Houston area. Tube rental is free for all guests.

Boca Chica Wave Pool: Cool down at the wave pool with the tallest waves in Houston.

Wild Isle: This inflatable water park and challenge course is located on its own lake with cool and spring-fed water.

Dry attractions

Big Al's Fishing Hole: Learn how to fish with the entire family.

Big Al's Farm: A large petting zoo that provides fun and entertainment for kids of all ages.

Big Rock Mining: Kiddos get to mine for their own rocks and gems.

Mystic Forest Maze: See who can make it through the maze the fastest by maneuvering through the maze's different spots and corners.

Gator Gulch: Get to observe these creatures along with seeing gators habits and habitat.

Food and drink at the park

Food and beverages cannot be brought from outside the park unless it is medically needed (allergies, diabetics, baby formula). The park provides a variety of options. The restaurant on-site is Big Red's BBQ, which has barbecue, sides and drinks.

Location

23101 TX-242, New Caney

Summer hours of operation

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June and July

Ticket cost

General admission is $39.99 online and $44.99 at the park. Junior admission is specifically for guests 48 inches and under. Senior admission is for guests 62 and older. Both junior and senior tickets are priced at $34.99 online and at the park. Children 2 and under go free. A season pass is $69.99. If purchased for four people or more, a season pass is $64.99 each. More ticket information can be found here.

Parking

Parking is free.

Tips & Tricks

According to online reviews, people recommend buying tickets at the door as they are often discounted.

There is still construction happening at the park, so everything is not open yet. Check for updates of what slides and attractions are currently open.

According to online reviews, money can be added to season pass wristbands. This allows guests to explore the water park without having to worry about lockers or carrying around wallets.

According to online reviews, people recommend bringing water shoes.

For more information click here.

