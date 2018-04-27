Deputies, troopers fire shots at suspect who rammed patrol vehicle at end of chase

HOUSTON - Harris County deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers fired shots at a vehicle they were chasing Thursday in west Houston, according to authorities.

The chase started in northeast Harris County around 7 p.m. at U.S. 59 and Will Clayton Parkway when deputies initiated a traffic stop, authorities said. The chase ended around 8 p.m.

Authorities said the driver rammed his vehicle into multiple patrol vehicles and a civilian vehicle before crashing into a tree at the end of the chase near the intersection of Hammerly Boulevard and Brittmore Road.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle yelled at officers to shoot him. Instead, authorities said they subdued him with a Taser.

No injuries were reported.

The driver was taken into custody. Authorities said there was a warrant out for his arrest.

