Deputies search for violent shoplifter at Famous Footwear

Deputies are searching for a woman who became violent while store workers attempted to stop her from shoplifting, they said.

Three women entered a Famous Footwear store on March 20 in the 19900 block of the Katy Freeway in west Harris County.

WATCH: Violent Female Shoplifter

Loss prevention officers told investigators that two of the shoplifters exited the store with shoes and fled. The loss prevention officers then stopped the third shoplifter at the front entrance and took the shoes from her, according to officials.

The woman became angry and attacked both female employees.

The woman eventually fled the scene with a man

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.