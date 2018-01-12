News

Deputies search for 2 possibly armed men accused of stealing vehicle in NW Harris County

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies searched for two men who may be armed in northwest Harris County on Friday.

Authorities said the men are responsible for stealing a vehicle.

They were searching for them in the 10200 block of Wayward Wind Lane, but the search is no longer active.

The suspects remain at large.

Nearby residents are asked to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

 

 

 

 

