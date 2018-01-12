Deputies search for 2 possibly armed men accused of stealing vehicle in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies searched for two men who may be armed in northwest Harris County on Friday.

Authorities said the men are responsible for stealing a vehicle.

They were searching for them in the 10200 block of Wayward Wind Lane, but the search is no longer active.

The suspects remain at large.

Nearby residents are asked to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

UPDATE: The search for two male auto theft suspects in 10200 block of Wayward Wind Lane is no longer active. Suspects remain at large. Nearby residents should remain vigilant and report suspicious activity. #hounews pic.twitter.com/6nnKTaPQwr — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 12, 2018

BREAKING: Deputies investigating a stolen vehicle are searching for two male suspects (possibly armed) who fled on foot in the 10200 block of Wayward Wind Lane in NW Harris County. Nearby residents should remain indoors for now. #hounews pic.twitter.com/TGsdnmqi1A — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.