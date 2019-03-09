2 dead, 1 injured after shooting, crash in The Woodlands, officials say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Two people were killed Friday and another was hospitalized after a shooting and fiery crash in The Woodlands, according to Montgomery County officials.

Around 4 p.m., officials said shots were fired at an office building in the Grogans Mill Village Center.

Deputies said the shooter left the scene in a vehicle and went southbound on Grogans Mill Road.



At the office, one person was shot to death and another was taken to an area hospital with blunt force trauma injuries. That person's condition is unknown.

About a half-mile south of the office building, another person died in a fiery crash on Grogans Mill Road.

Authorities said the two scenes were related.

At the crash scene, a mangled vehicle was seen in the middle of the road.

