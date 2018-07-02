Delegation of bishops, led by Cardinal DiNardo, visits families at border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas - A delegation of bishops, led by President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, met Monday with United States government officials and members of the Catholic community in San Juan, Texas.

The bishops took part in a full day of visits with a focus on family unity.

They held a news conference at Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

The delegation of bishops included:

Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, vice president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, of the Diocese of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Bishop Daniel E. Flores, of the Diocese of Brownsville, Texas.

Bishop Robert J. Brennan, auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

Bishop Mario Alberto Avilés, auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Brownsville.

On Sunday, the bishops visited the Humanitarian Respite Center at Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, which is a short-term hospitality center that serves families who have been processed by the Department of Homeland Security. It provides them with immediate medical assistance, food, clothing and information about complying with immigration proceedings.

The bishops also celebrated a Mass at the Basilica in San Juan.

