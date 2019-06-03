Deer Park man accused of killing son in unprovoked attack

DEER PARK, Texas - A Deer Park man was charged with murder after authorities said he killed his son during an unprovoked attack last weekend.

On Sunday around 11 a.m., police said Sherman Shirley Fricks, 69, attacked his 27-year-old son at a residence in the 1300 block of Meadowlark Street.

Fricks stabbed and shot his son, Sherman Palmer Fricks, according to police. Police said Fricks attacked his son "without provocation."

Sherman Palmer Fricks was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fricks is charged with murder.

