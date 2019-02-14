Death of man whose body found in Cypress lake ruled a suicide

HOUSTON - The death of a man whose body was found in a Cypress lake has been ruled a suicide.

Jordan Davenport was reported missing on Oct. 29, 2018, when he didn't show up for work.

Just days later, the 29-year-old's body was recovered from Towne Lake on Dockside Landing Drive and Grapevine Shore Lane after a neighbor reported seeing a body in the water.

Davenport was last known to be at the Boardwalk at Towne Lake on the evening of Oct. 27. That same night a group of people reported a suspicious person in a backyard, and said some had chased the man to a bridge, the sheriff's office said.

According to the autopsy report, Davenport was intoxicated and surveillance video captured him "jumping" into the water.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.