HOUSTON - A deadly crash shut down the East Beltway 8 in both directions at Wallisville Road on Friday in northeast Harris County.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 4:37 p.m. between Highway 90 and Woodforest.

Two people were killed in the crash, officials said.

Investigators are at the scene. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the East Beltway 8 will be closed for several hours.

