SPRING, Texas - A deadly crash was under investigation Wednesday near Spring.

The crash was reported about 5:10 a.m. on Treaschwig Road near Birnam Wood Boulevard.

According to investigators, a caller reported seeing a man lying on the side of the road. Paramedics responded and pronounced the man dead.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables said in a tweet that the road is blocked while investigators determine what led to the crash.

Constable Deputies are investigating an Auto/Pedestrian crash near the 4600blk of Treaschwig Rd. The roadway is temporarily closed between Birnamwood Bl/Lakeway Dr.



