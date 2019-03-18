Deer Park, La Porte ISD cancel class amidst plant fire

A plume of black smoke is seen from Seabrook, Texas, on March 18, 2019. The smoke was rising from a massive chemical plant fire in nearby Deer Park, Texas.

DEER PARK, Texas - The Deer Park chemical fire is causing havoc for residents in the immediate and surrounding area.

Local officials issued a shelter-in-place for the entire city of Deer Park after a fire broke out at the Intercontinental Tank Company around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said they are doing their best to monitor the situation.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the air quality has been tested and the readings have been standard, but the air will continue to be monitored in case something changes.

Though the shelter-in-place has been officially lifted and SH-225 reopened, some area districts are choosing to remain closed out of an abundance of caution.

Deer Park Independent School District and La Porte ISD announced Monday that school will be closed for the day.

Deer Park ISD issued a statement saying, "We remain in close contact with City of Deer Park emergency officials, and it appears that the order will be lifted this morning. However, there have been multiple reports of community members experiencing a range of symptoms from discomfort to difficulty breathing. The safety of our students is our highest priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we want to give this situation extra time to be resolved."

La Porte ISD also released a statement, saying, "We have been in contact with officials in Deer Park and La Porte this morning, and in an abundance of caution, La Porte ISD will be closed on Monday, March 18. All extracurricular activities will also be canceled, and employees will not report to work."

Pasadena Independent School District said classes will be in session as usual, but there will be no outside activities.

People all over the surrounding area remain on edge.

One resident said they went out outside to breathe the air and felt like they were dying. Others commented they were getting headaches or that their lungs hurt.

“When I walked out and I started sitting down, I noticed a rush of not feeling well,” said one area resident. “My head started hurting real bad – like migraine level, and my neck started tensing up real tight.”

Firefighters have been using foam to try to keep the flame contained, but so far it has spread to eight tanks.

