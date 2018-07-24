Day 5: Still no lead as police search for bicyclist accused of killing Houston Methodist doctor

HOUSTON - A squad of homicide investigators has been working the case since day one, but police still can’t say who would want to kill Dr. Mark Hausknecht or the motive.

Residents said Hausknecht typically rode his bike to work in the medical center, but on Friday, he was shadowed by a gunman on another bike.

A video clip from a METRO bus shows the gunman following Hausknecht shortly before pulling a gun and shooting the doctor twice.



On Monday, Hausknecht’s friends and neighbors canvassed the route he followed that day, turning up another video of the gunman making his getaway on Southgate Street.

Police describe the shooter as a Hispanic man about 30 years old. They say he quietly slipped away.



Since the shooting, Houston Crime Stoppers has received at least eight substantiated tips about the killer that detectives are currently trying to run down. So far, none has yielded definitive clues to the killer’s identity or motive.

"We still haven’t been able to pinpoint a motive. It doesn't appear to be robbery, so we don’t’ know if it was random, we don’t know if it was targeted, we just don’t know," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

So, the investigation continues.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information on the killing. So far, though, less than a dozen tips have been substantiated by Houston Crime Stoppers.

“In this case, specifically to date we have received eight tips so far; we expect that number to increase,” Houston Crime Stoppers spokesman Kevin Quinn said.

Houston police have teams of homicide investigators assigned to follow the tips and develop leads.

“We are actively pushing all leads and working every possible angle,” Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said.

The tips are still coming into Houston Crime Stoppers and Turner encouraged that this afternoon, saying he’s convinced someone who has yet to come forward knows something that could lead police to the killer.

