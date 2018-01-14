Data security breach reported at Texas-based Jason's Deli

Among sandwich lovers, Jason?s Deli has not only the best food, but also the best value, atmosphere and friendliest staff, according to the Market Force study.

Texas-owned Jason's Deli was notified of a data security breach on Dec. 22 by MasterCard that card information appeared for sale on the dark web, the restaurant posted to its site.

It said that an "analysis of the data indicated that at least a portion of the data may have come from various Jason's Deli locations."

Jason's Deli said it is working to learn more about the data breach, but that customers who believe they may have been impacted should contact customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or 409-838-1976.

Houston-area locations of Jason's Deli include:

5403 Farm to Market 1960 W, Houston

541 W Bay Area Blvd., Webster

7010 Highway 6, Houston

14604 Memorial Drive, Houston

901 McKinney St., Houston

12625 East Freeway, Houston

1200 Smith St., Houston

11120 Northwest Freeway, Houston

3100 N. Terminal Road, Houston

10915 Farm to Market 1960, Houston

5860 Westheimer Road, Houston

2400 University Blvd., Houston

2611 S Shepherd Drive, Houston

10321 Katy Freeway, Houston

1275 Kingwood Drive, Houston

15275 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land

11081 Westheimer Road, Houston

1340 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands

21953 Katy Freeway, Katy

3905 Spencer Hughway, Pasadena

2755 Gulf Freeway South, League City

19755 US 59 Frontage Road N., Humble

