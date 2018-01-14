Data security breach reported at Texas-based Jason's Deli

Texas-owned Jason's Deli was notified of a data security breach on Dec. 22 by MasterCard that card information appeared for sale on the dark web, the restaurant posted to its site.
It said that an "analysis of the data indicated that at least a portion of the data may have come from various Jason's Deli locations."
Jason's Deli said it is working to learn more about the data breach, but that customers who believe they may have been impacted should contact customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or 409-838-1976.
Houston-area locations of Jason's Deli include:
- 5403 Farm to Market 1960 W, Houston
- 541 W Bay Area Blvd., Webster
- 7010 Highway 6, Houston
- 14604 Memorial Drive, Houston
- 901 McKinney St., Houston
- 12625 East Freeway, Houston
- 1200 Smith St., Houston
- 11120 Northwest Freeway, Houston
- 3100 N. Terminal Road, Houston
- 10915 Farm to Market 1960, Houston
- 5860 Westheimer Road, Houston
- 2400 University Blvd., Houston
- 2611 S Shepherd Drive, Houston
- 10321 Katy Freeway, Houston
- 1275 Kingwood Drive, Houston
- 15275 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land
- 11081 Westheimer Road, Houston
- 1340 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands
- 21953 Katy Freeway, Katy
- 3905 Spencer Hughway, Pasadena
- 2755 Gulf Freeway South, League City
- 19755 US 59 Frontage Road N., Humble
