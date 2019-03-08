'I could see it coming, but not this:' Younger son in Tomball shooting says parents had issues

One person is dead and two others hospitalized after police said a father shot his wife and son after a domestic disturbance in the Tomball area.

TOMBALL, Texas - One person is dead and two others hospitalized after police said a father shot his wife and son after a domestic disturbance in the Tomball area.

Emergency calls poured into the Tomball Police Department around 10 p.m. Thursday to report the shooting at a home near South Walnut Street and McPhail Street, authorities said.

Officers said they found the wife and son shot multiple times when they arrived. Both the son and wife were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said authorities set up a perimeter in the area and while searching, they came across the father’s body with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to authorities, they had been called out to the home multiple times in the past for domestic disturbance issues.

James Jacobson, the couple’s younger son, identified his father, wife and younger brother as Trent Jacobson, Kathy Jacobson and Jerry Jacobson, 33.

"I don't got a father no more. He's gone," Jacobson said.

Jacobson said he had a good childhood, but as his parents grew older, the issues between them progressed.

"Since (my father) was so ill, everything bothered him,” Jacobson said. “I could see it coming, but not this. I could see somebody going to jail but not (this).”

Jacobson said his parents got married when they were 18 and had been together for over 30 years.

According to Jacobson, his mother was taken to a hospital in The Woodlands and is out of surgery and talking.

Jerry Jacobson is at Ben Taub hospital, and James Jacobson said he does not know his brother’s condition yet.

