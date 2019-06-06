D-Day ceremony on Battleship Texas: WWII veterans receive French Legion of Honor

The French Legion of Honor medal awarded to several veterans on June 6, 2019.

LA PORTE, Texas - The French Consulate held an award ceremony Thursday aboard the USS Battleship Texas to honor 10 Texas veterans who served during D-Day 75 years ago.

Veteran Teddy Kirkpatrick, from Spring, served as a pilot seven decades ago. He was airborne when the allied forces stormed Normandy in their drive to liberate France. “It’s been a long time. I’m 96 years old,” Kirkpatrick said.

French Consul General, Alexis Andres presented the 10 veterans with the Legion of Honor order, which is the highest French award for military service. It was established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte.

“It is to show that France will never forget their sacrifice and the sacrifice from those that are not here today,” Andres said. “I just want to thank them very kindly, and I’m glad they are free,” Kirkpatrick responded.

It was fitting that Kirkpatrick and the other veterans were honored upon the Battleship Texas -- a vessel that played a crucial role bombarding Germans 75 years ago.

“D-Day exemplifies the huge sacrifice of the U.S. troops, in a land for most of them was unknown and foreign, but they did this because of democracy and freedom and because that France and the U.S. are the oldest allies,” Andres said.

The 10 honored Thursday are:

James Blair - Private First Class

Blair was born on Feb. 21, 1922. He was a member of the Company I, 143rd Infantry. Battles and campaigns: Sicilian Naples-Foggia, Southern France and Rhineland. He recently passed away, so his family stood in his place.

KPRC2 James Ernst on June 6, 2019.

James Ernst: - Master Sergeant

Ernst was born July 22, 1922. He was a member of the 101st Airborne that parachuted into France near Le Havre in November 1944. The Battle of Normandy, Battle of Bulge. He now lives in Austin.

KPRC2 James Gillespie on June 6, 2019.

James Gillespie - First Lieutenant

Gillespie was born on Oct. 16, 1921, enlisted in the Air Forces on Feb. 13, 1940 and was a member of the 44th Bomb Group, 8th Air Force, England. Battles and campaigns: European Theater, Air Offensive over Europe; (including a specific mission over Mont-de-Marsan). He currently lives in Houston.

KPRC2 Charles Harris on June 6, 2019.

Charles Harris - Private First Class

Harris was born on Oct. 9, 1920. He was inducted into the army June 12, 1943 and was assigned to the 780th Military Police Battalion, an African-American battalion. He assisted French civilian authorities in towns and cities in the maintenance of order of military personnel. He qualified in small arms proficiency and as a rifle marksman. Battles and campaigns: Southern France Rhineland. He currently lives in Pflugerville.

KPRC2 Teddy Kirkpatrick on June 6, 2019.

Teddy Kirkpatrick - Staff Sergeant

Kirkpatrick was born on July 18, 1923. He completed 35 missions and served as a flight engineer on B-17s in the 8th Army Air Corp., 379th bomb Group, stationed in Kimbolton, England; Battles and campaigns: Normandy, Northern France and Rhineland. He currently lives in Spring.

KPRC2 Achilles Kozakis on June 6, 2019.

Achilles Kozakis:

Kozakis was born on Oct. 19, 1923. He served in Northern France, Italy, Rhineland, Central Europe. He accomplished 35 missions and 54 sorties in the European Theatre of Operation and completed his tour of duty. He narrated his military life with the 451st Bomb Group in his book, “The Best Seat in the House.” He currently lives in Colleyville.

Clifford Mosley - Private First Class

Mosley was born May 29, 1925. He was a rifleman for 7th Infantry 3rd Division 5th Army. He was a prisoner of war from Sept. 15, 1944 to April 28, 1945. Battles and campaigns: Rome-Arno, Southern France. He currently lives in Tyler

Robert Sanchez - Technical Sergeant

Sanchez was born June 7, 1920. He was a member of the 858th Bomb Squadron. Battles and campaigns: Normandy, Northern France. He currently lives in Round Rock.

Leland Schroeder- First Sergeant

Schroeder was born March 5, 1924. He served with Company D, 290th Infantry in France, Holland, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Austria. He supervised 118 enlisted men. He currently lives in Franklin.

Leon Thiel - Private First Class

Thiel was born on Sept. 12, 1925. He was a member of the 423rd Infantry Battalion. He was a prisoner of war from Dec. 21, 1944 to May 23, 1945 in Germany. He took part in the Battle of Bulge. He currently lives in Brenham.

Harry Watson - First Lieutenant

Watson was born on Sept. 4, 1922. He flew with the 8th Air Force, 401st Bomb Group, 613th Squadron, completed 35 combat missions as a B-17 navigator and participated in the Northern France Campaign. He currently lives in Houston.

