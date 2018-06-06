Cypress homeowner's association president accused of misusing funds turns herself in, bonds out

HOUSTON - The woman accused of misappropriating funds from a homeowner's association, turned herself in Tuesday and was released on bond the same day, according to court records.

Kathleen Warth, president of the Mark's Glen Inc Maintenance Association in Cypress, is accused of "intentionally and knowingly misapply(ing) property, namely money of value of at least $30,000 and under $150,000 by dealing with said property," according to public records.

Someone with knowledge of the case told KPRC that the HOA debit card that only Warth had access to, was used more than 700 times for personal use and expenditures amounting to nearly $100,000.

She was released on a $10,000 bond Tuesday, according to court records.

