Police block an intersection near Rice University in Houston after a fatal crash on April 24, 2018.

HOUSTON - A cyclist was hit and killed by a dump truck Tuesday near Rice University, police said.

The crash was reported just before noon near the intersection of Main Street and Sunset Boulevard.

Houston police said preliminary information indicates the cyclist was a woman.

Drivers should avoid the area, police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

