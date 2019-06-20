Video shows customer pepper spray nail salon owner, leaving store without paying for service

HOUSTON - A customer used pepper spray on an employee at a nail salon and the attack was caught on camera.

Vickie Thon said the woman seen on surveillance video getting sprayed in the eyes is her mother, Minh Nguyen, who is the owner of Lynns Nails.

"I was outraged because my mom, she is such a hardworking woman," Thon said. "She’s gotten robbed before and it just saddens me."

What happened?

Thon said that on Wednesday afternoon, two women walked into the salon to get their nails done.

The first woman paid and left, but then came back.

"She peeked in, opened the door and kind of waved to her friend who was getting her nails done by my mom," Thon said.

Thon said it was then that the customer pulled her hands and away, sprayed her mother in the eyes with pepper spray and dashed out the door in front of a room full of shocked customers.

The family filed a police report and said they hope someone will recognize the women.

"I'm very worried that she is still out there. She could be doing this to other shops and other stores," Thon said.

Paramedics treated the salon's owner at the scene and helped rinse out her eyes. She did not suffer severe injuries.

