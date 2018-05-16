Cub Scout den leader accused of indecency with child

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Cub Scout den leader in Fort Bend County is accused of indecency with a child.

Clifton Ray Poe, of Rosenberg, is charged with two counts of indecency with a child. He is being held on $60,000 total bond.

Poe, 52, is the den leader for Cub Scout Pack 820.

Deputies said Poe is an acquaintance of the girl's family.

"We take the safety and well-being of our children very seriously and will make sure a thorough investigation is conducted," Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

According to deputies, the Sam Houston Area Council of Boy Scouts of America is cooperating with the investigation.

SHAC released a statement that read, "This individual’s behavior is abhorrent and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. Upon learning of these reports we took immediate action to remove this individual and prohibit him from any future participation in our programs.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our youth members, which we seek to maintain through comprehensive policies and procedures that serve as barriers to inappropriate or abusive behavior. These include a thorough screening process for adult leaders and staff, criminal background checks, requiring two or more adult leaders be present with youth at all times during Scouting activities, and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of misconduct or abuse."

Court records show Poe has a criminal history with two arrests in Jefferson Count in 1990. Poe was convicted of theft by check and he received deferred adjudication for credit card abuse and felony theft.

Anyone with information or concerns is asked to contact Detective Johnson at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4683.

