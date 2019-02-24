Suspect charged in ambush shooting that killed 2 brothers in east Houston

A rooftop gunman who police say shot four people, killing two, is still on the loose after a Thursday evening shooting.

HOUSTON - A man was arrested and charged after a rooftop gunman shot four people, killing two, on Thursday.

Marlon Valdez was charged with capital murder in connection to the deadly ambush shooting. Police said they do not know if Valdez was the shooter.

The shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 12800 block of Eastbrook Drive, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said. The area is near the intersection of Maxey Road and Woodforest Boulevard.

Acevedo said two groups of people got into an argument a few days ago and decided to meet at the Eastbrook location Thursday.

When the groups started arriving, a gunman who was perched on top of a nearby roof opened fire with a high-powered rifle, according to Acevedo.

Four people were struck by gunfire; 20-year-old Maximo Aguilar and 18-year-old Jose Aguilar were killed. Another man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the knee, Acevedo said.

Investigators said they're searching for a black Chevrolet Tahoe and other people who may have been involved in the deadly shooting.

Acevedo was visibly upset when he provided updates to the media. He adamantly said his department was going to find the gunman and bring them to justice.

Acevedo has a clear message for the shooter.

"Come forward now, because if we identify you first, you're going to pay the price just like the person that pulled that trigger," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

