Robbers accused of running from police, stealing vehicle in attempt to escape

PASADENA, Texas - A violent robbery and a wild, destructive end to a police chase was all caught on camera.

Pasadena Police said an aggravated robbery occurred at the Exxon gas station, located at 4610 E Nasa Pkwy., on Jan. 27.

They said the suspect, later identified as Emilio Tatum, pistol-whipped the store clerk before making off with several hundred dollars.

On Feb. 2, Pasadena Police set up on several different locations, including the same Exxon that was robbed that week.

Shortly before closing, police say three suspects, including Tatum, attempted to rob the Exxon; however, the store had closed early that evening.

Unable to gain access, the suspects ran to a vehicle parked nearby.

When a police officer attempted to make contact with the suspects, they fled from him at a high rate of speed.

After a short pursuit, they crashed into the garage of a home in the Clear Lake area.

The suspects fled on foot. One suspect was apprehended that night, while the two others kicked in the door to the home and evaded officers.

The two other suspects went to a neighboring house where they assaulted the resident and stole her vehicle, which was later recovered.

Tatum is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony and evading arrest.

Torian Rawlins was charged with one count of attempted aggravated robbery and evading arrest. A third suspect in this case has been identified, but is a juvenile.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.