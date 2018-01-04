Beltway 8 North reopens at Aldine Westfield after 5-vehicle crash

HOUSTON - A crash involving several vehicles closed part of westbound Beltway 8 North at Aldine Westfield Road.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash involved at least five vehicles.

Cameras showed traffic was stopped on the freeway.

Maps showed traffic was backed up to near Wilson Road.

The scene was clear by 9:15 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

