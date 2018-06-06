Fort Bend ISD granted permission to exhume human remains

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A court has granted Fort Bend Independent School District permission to begin the process of exhuming human remains found at the construction site of the James Reese Career and Technical Center.

The district sought permission to exhume human remains from the district burial site for the purposes of further forensic investigation.

In April, the district under the direction of the Texas Historical Commission announced the discovery of a historic cemetery at the construction site located at University Boulevard and Chatham Avenue in Sugar Land.

Archaeologists have discovered 94 graves.

The petition will allow the exhumation of graves so that forensic anthropologists and archaeologists can gather additional data regarding the human remains such as sex, age, race, medical condition and possible causes of death.

“We are appreciative of the Texas Historical Commission’s guidance during this process,” said Dr. Charles Dupre, the district's superintendents of schools, said in a release. “As the process to learn more about this site continues, we remain committed to honoring the history of those buried at the sites.

The exhumation process is expected to take up to three months.

