Court date reset for Rice School teacher accused of inappropriate contact

HOUSTON - The case of a Rice School teacher who is accused of touching two students inappropriately was pushed back until April.

He appeared in court for his first appearance Thursday.

Jude Obinyan, 59, is charged with improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child.

According to court documents, a 9-year-old student at the K-8 school claimed Obinyan rubbed her buttocks and leg in an inappropriate manner on April 21, 2017. The mother of the student said she reported the allegations to the school, but she was not taken seriously, according to the documents.

Investigators said the 2017 report was uncovered while they were looking into allegations made last year by a former student, now an adult, who said Obinyan abused her when she was a fourth-grade student at the school.

Police said Obinyan denied the accusations during an interview with investigators, saying, "Maybe a student is vindictive when not rewarded."

