Couple dies in Liberty house fire

LIBERTY, Texas - A husband and wife were killed overnight after a fire broke out at their home, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. on 133 County Road in the Moss Bluff area of Liberty County.

Though the official cause of the fire is still under investigation, preliminary reports found that it may have started in the kitchen, potentially by cooking, the sheriff's office said.

Jack and Angela Smalley, both in their early 60s, were found dead inside the home, officials with the sheriff's office said. The couple's home was a wood-framed structure and was heavily damaged in the fire, fire officials said.

Investigators are working to learn more about the incident.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.