Company warehouse catches fire, items inside non-hazardous, officials say

A 2-alarm warehouse fire in northeast Houston prompted the reponse of not only the Houston Fire Department, but hazmat crews.

HOUSTON - A industrial warehouse caught fire Sunday in northeast Houston.

The materials inside the warehouse were "drums and chemicals of all sorts throughout the area", officials said. It's unclear which company owns the warehouses.

None of these products are considered hazardous, officials said. No evacuations or alerts were issued for the area.

There were no reported injuries.

VIDEO: Fire officials give update after warehouse fire on Wallisville Road

