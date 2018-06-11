Community gathers to support boy, 4, recovering from shooting in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - The family of a 4-year-old boy shot while watching TV in his Houston apartment in May, is calling on the community to end the violence.

Sir Romeo Milan’s family said he is putting up a strong fight to live at Texas Children’s Hospital. On Sunday, family, members of the Nation of Islam’s Mosque 45, and members of the Houston community gathered outside King’s Row Apartments where Sir Romeo was hit by a stray bullet May 15 to send a strong message to the shooter.

“I’m glad that my little nephew is fighting,” said Rashad Milam, Sir Romeo’s uncle. “He’s pushing at a grown person’s stage at the age of 4 years old.”

Sir Romeo has had 10 surgeries in less than a month, his uncle said. He hasn’t been able to talk or walk once the shooting.

“I feel his pain,” said Loriann Milam, his grandmother. “It’s hard when I’m looking at him crying, he’s got a tube in his mouth and he can’t tell me why he’s crying.”

Loriann Milam, Sir Romeo’s grandmother, said he is breathing on his own. But his road to recovery will be lengthy. Loriann said her grandson is using feeding tubes and several machines are keeping him alive. She also said doctors told the family it will be several months before they’ll be able to stitch up his wound.

“Imagine seeing your child like this for six months to a year and you can’t do anything,” she said. “Touch him, hold him, kiss him.”

Romeo’s determination to live has inspired his community to find answers and hopefully his shooter.

“If he’s laying in the hospital bed and he’s fighting, what do we look like out here not fighting to make certain that we make it communities a decent place to live?” said Brother Deric Muhammad, with the Nation of Islam.

Sir Romeo’s family is pleading with the community to speak up if they know anything about his shooting.

“Just like it happened to us, keep your mouth shut just like you’ve been doing. What makes you think next time it won’t be one of yours?” posed Loriann.

Medical bills for Sir Romeo are mounting. His mother is not able to work since he remains by his hospital bed. The 4-year-old also has two siblings.

The family is asking anyone who is able to help to donate to do so through the online fundraiser.

