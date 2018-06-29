News

Comcast says fiber cut causes nationwide service outage for businesses, customers

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - A fiber cut to Comcast's large backbone networks caused a nationwide service outage for businesses and other customers.

Company officials said the outage is affecting business and residential video, internet and voice customers.

Crews are working to restore services.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.