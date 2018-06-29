Comcast says fiber cut causes nationwide service outage for businesses, customers

HOUSTON - A fiber cut to Comcast's large backbone networks caused a nationwide service outage for businesses and other customers.

Company officials said the outage is affecting business and residential video, internet and voice customers.

Crews are working to restore services.

One of Comcast’s large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize and are working to get services restored ASAP. — Comcast Business (@comcastbusiness) June 29, 2018