Columbia HS student arrested after bringing gun to football game, officials say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - A Columbia High School student brought a gun to Friday night's football game, according to officials.

The 10th-grade student is new to Columbia-Brazoria Independent School District, officials said. The student previously attended school out of state.

The student brought the gun to the campus stadium while Columbia was playing La Marque High School.

Police said they located the student and placed him into custody after responding to a tip.

The student was taken to juvenile detention and will face the maximum discipline possible, officials said. He will not be allowed to return to CBISD campuses.

The student will also face legal consequences.

