Cold case: Christmas Day double murder in 1980 leaves family with questions

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is seeking the public's help breaking a cold case almost 40 years old.

On Christmas Day in 1980, the bodies of Estella Salinas and her 14-year-old son, Andrew Salinas, were found on the east side of White Oak Bayou and the Pinemont Bridge, near the 4500 block of Creekmont Drive, according to Houston police.

Estella was last seen driving a 1972 blue Mercury Cougar with her son.

The family later searched and found the vehicle near Cavalcade Street and the Eastex Freeway with the keys and personal items still inside.

The family is hoping someone in the public has information about what happened to Estella and Andrew.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the people in the case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or via our mobile app (Crime Stoppers Houston). All tipsters remain anonymous.

