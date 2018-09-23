Cody Wilson, owner of 3D gun-printing company, appears in Houston court on sex assault charge

HOUSTON - The man known for making the blueprints to a fully 3D-printed gun was walked in to a Harris County courtroom Saturday after he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals.

Cody Wilson, from Austin, was turned over to American custody at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after he was arrested in Taipei, Taiwan. He was then taken to probable cause court in downtown Houston.

It was there he learned he would be charged with sexual assault relating to a warrant Travis County authorities put out for his arrest. Wilson, who created blueprints for 3D-printed guns and posted them online, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Austin.

Austin police Cmdr. Troy Officer said Wilson met the girl at a coffee shop on Aug. 15 and later brought her to a hotel and paid her $500 for sex, according to CNN.

The age of consent in Texas is 17.

His bond was set at $150,000.

VIDEO: Cody Wilson is walked into a Houston courtroom

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.