CityCentre's new additions: What to know

HOUSTON - CityCentre is bringing several new additions to its roster.

The west Houston shopping district recently unveiled some permanent and rotating tenants, including retailers and coworking spaces.

Here's what you need to know about CityCentre (info taken from a press release):

Brahmin

Recognized for signature exotic textures and fashion-forward handbags and accessories, Brahmin will open its seventh U.S. – and first Houston – boutique at CITYCENTRE in August 2019. Founded in 1982, the Massachusetts-based brand delivers innovative designs with a focus on functional details; crafting enduringly beautiful handbags and accessories designed for everyday life. Brahmin will make its home in a 1,000-square-foot space adjacent to Hemline on Town & Country Blvd.

State Line & Friends

The season's second CITYCENTRE pop up, State Line & Friends opened on April 19 next to Cyclone Anaya's across from the plaza. Curated by Ellyse Espinoza, the owner of State Line Designs a Texas-inspired apparel company founded in 2014, the boutique showcases State Line alongside eco-conscious goods and handcrafted soy candles by Amara of Nomadic Home + Co.; bags, jewelry and accessories by Holly- Dae Burton of Dae & Night Boutique; plus a capsule of vintage kimonos and one-of-a-kind pieces by Karissa Lindsey of A Leap of Style.

"Houston has some amazing women-owned businesses, and we are so excited to bring the shop local movement to such a diverse district like CITYCENTRE," said Espinoza. "We have already received such an incredible response from our supportive community."

Tiff's Treats

Some sweet days are in store for tenants, residents and guests of CITYCENTRE. Tiff's Treats, famous for bringing hot, fresh-from-the-oven cookies and brownies to hungry treat lovers everywhere, has signed a lease for a 1,430-square-foot retail and delivery space in the district across from Fellini Gelato & Caffe off Sorella Court. A fall 2019 opening is anticipated.

"Since we opened our first Houston store in 2012, our loyal customers have helped us continue to grow and serve more of the city with warm cookie delivery," said Tiffany Chen, co-founder of Tiff's Treats. "We're thrilled to be expanding even more and to open our eleventh Houston store in CITYCENTRE."

Pop-Up Shop

Conceived by I Speak Boutique, a retail consulting company focused on helping small businesses grow, Pop Up Shop represents a collection of 21 local artisans and makers creating high quality products. The concept goes to the dogs with its latest installment at CITYCENTRE, a pet-centric collaborative running through August 31 on Town & Country Blvd. between Madewell and PaperSource.

FUSE Dynamic Workspace

Construction begins this month on Texas-based FUSE Dynamic Workspace's CITYCENTRE location. Spanning two buildings connected by a bridge in the heart of CITYCENTRE, FUSE’s coworking concept will feature four outdoor terraces, 95 private offices, a coworking cafe and lounge, dedicated desks and conference space for up to 100 people. The FUSE motto of “DO MORE” merges outstanding hospitality with business-class amenities, helping businesses and organizations thrive, while also contributing back to the local community through service opportunities and strategic partnerships with non-profit organizations.

Life Time Work

Also taking residence in CITYCENTRE FIVE, the first Texas location of Life Time Work – spanning 25,000 square feet – debuted on May 9. Membership to the premium coworking space, integrating both work and health aspects, includes access to CITYENTRE’s 140,000-square-foot Life Time Athletic, an Onyx Premier Club located just steps away. From private offices to a sunlit solarium, quality comes through an elevated experience at Life Time Work with diverse workspaces; tools and resources to improve well-being and manage stress, like nutritious food choices, member-exclusive workouts; plus inspiring social events and networking opportunities.

City Bank

City Bank relocated its sole Houston location to CITYCENTRE on May 6. Headquartered in Lubbock, TX, the community bank was founded in 1941 and has more than $2.5 billion in assets. City Bank is the first street-level tenant for the CITYCENTRE FIVE tower at 825 Town & Country Lane. It will occupy just under 4,000 square feet – approximately half of the 15-story, Class A building's ground floor retail and restaurant space.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.