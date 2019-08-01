City, firefighters begin new round of mediation over Prop B

HOUSTON - Houston leaders and the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association began a new round of mediation Thursday in hopes of resolving the impasse over Proposition B.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña, among other leaders, entered One Shell Plaza in downtown for the court-ordered mediation over the voter-approved ordinance that requires the city's firefighters be paid the same as their police department counterparts.

In May, District Court Judge Tanya Garrison ruled that Prop B was unconstitutional because it violated a chapter of the Texas Local Government Code.

"I know it will be good for the city as a whole, and that's my hope," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday. "I'm going to be positive and optimistic. We are going to walk in with the intent to resolve it, and hopefully, we will."

Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association President Marty Lancton said he is concerned about the sincerity of the mayor's negotiations.

