Circle these dates on your 2018 calendar

HOUSTON - A new year has arrived, so let’s not waste any time on that resolution you made about getting your life more organized.

Here are some important dates you should make sure are noted on that adorable 2018 puppy calendar or the 2018 cat memes weekly planner you bought.

An asterisk (*) denotes days flags should be flown at half-staff.

Federal holidays

Generally, these are the days when federal government offices will be closed.

Monday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day

Monday, Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, Feb. 19 – Washington's Birthday

Monday, May 28 – Memorial Day*

Wednesday, July 4 – Independence Day

Monday, Sept. 3 – Labor Day

Monday, Oct. 8 – Columbus Day

Sunday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day* (observed on Monday, Nov. 12)

Thursday, Nov. 22 – Thanksgiving Day

Tuesday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day

Texas holidays

You can find out if state offices will be closed on the days listed below at comptroller.texas.gov.

Friday, Jan. 19 – Confederate Heroes’ Day

Friday, March 2 – Texas Independence Day

Saturday, March 31 – Cesar Chavez Day

Saturday, April 21 – San Jacinto Day

Tuesday, June 19 – Juneteenth (Emancipation Day)

Monday, Aug. 27 – LBJ’s Birthday

Monday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve

Wednesday, Dec. 26 – Day after Christmas

Other holidays

Generally, state and federal offices do not close for these holidays.

Friday, Feb. 2 – Groundhog Day

Monday, Feb. 12 – Lincoln’s Birthday

Tuesday, Feb. 13 – Mardi Gras

Wednesday, Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day

Friday, Feb. 16 – Chinese New Year

Monday, Feb. 19 – Presidents Day*

Saturday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

Friday, April 27 – Arbor Day

Saturday, May 5 – Cinco de Mayo

Sunday, May 13 – Mother’s Day

Tuesday, May 15 – Peace Officers Memorial Day*

Saturday, May 19 – Armed Forces Day

Wednesday, June 6 – D-Day

Thursday, June 14 – Flag Day*

Sunday, June 17 – Father’s Day

Friday, July 27 – National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day*

Tuesday, Sept. 11 – Patriot Day*

Wednesday, Oct. 31 – Halloween

Friday, Dec. 7 – Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day*

Monday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve

Big days in sports

While you might feel these should be holidays, your boss probably won’t buy it. Some teams have not released their 2018 schedule yet.

Jan. 8 – College football championship game

Jan. 13 – Astros Fanfest

Feb. 4 – Super Bowl LII

Feb. 9 – Opening ceremony for Winter Olympics

Feb. 23 – Astros first spring training game

Feb. 25 – Closing ceremony for Winter Olympics

April 2 – Astros home opener

April 5 – Masters begins

May 5 – Kentucky Derby

June 14 – FIFA World Cup begins

June – Stanley Cup finals, NBA finals

June 14 – U.S. Open begins (golf)

July 2 – Wimbledon begins

July 7 – Tour de France begins

Aug. 27 – U.S. Open begins (tennis)

October – World Series

Religious observances

These are some of the more widely known religious observances in the U.S.

Saturday, Jan. 6 – Epiphany

Wednesday, Feb. 14 – Ash Wednesday

Thursday, March 1 – Purim

Friday, March 2 – Holi

Sunday, March 25 – Palm Sunday

Friday, March 30 – Good Friday

Saturday, March 31 – Holy Saturday and Passover begins

Sunday, April 1 - Easter

Saturday, April 7 – Passover ends

Thursday, May 3 – National Day of Prayer

Wednesday, May 16 – Ramadan

Friday, June 15 - Eid

Monday, Sept. 10 – Rosh Hashana

Wednesday, Sept. 19 – Yom Kippur

Tuesday, Nov. 6 – Diwali

Monday, Dec. 3 – Hanukkah begins

Monday, Dec. 10 – Hanukkah ends

Monday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve

Wednesday, Dec. 26 – Kwanzaa

Other notable days

While you likely won’t get any time off for these days, they’re worth marking down.

Sunday, March 11 – Daylight Saving Time begins

Tuesday, March 20 – Spring begins

Tuesday, April 17 – Tax Day

Thursday, June 21 – Summer begins

Sunday, Sept. 23 – Autumn begins

Sunday, Nov. 4 – Daylight Saving Time ends

Tuesday, Nov. 6 – Election Day

Friday, Nov. 23 – Black Friday

Monday, Nov. 26 – Cyber Monday

Friday, Dec. 21 – Winter begins

