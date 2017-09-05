Some Cinco Ranch flood victims being allowed to return home

HOUSTON - Some residents of a Cinco Ranch subdivision were being allowed to return home Tuesday.

Many of the people who live in the flooded Canyon Gate neighborhood expressed anger Monday and demanded a federal buyout of their property.

Several dozen people who live in the subdivision held a prayer vigil near the subdivision, telling Channel 2 News they were not aware the area would flood.

"In my 18 years of living here, the water has never gotten over my curb," David Tyler said. "Those of us who bought homes here were never told that we were in a spillover from the Barker Reservoir. A lot of us feel deceived, defrauded in that regard."

"Probably 95 percent of our subdivision does not have flood insurance," Candice Watson said. "I, personally, have had a FEMA claim denied, I'm homeless; we’ve lost both of our vehicles."

Several residents at the vigil demanded that the government pay for the repairs to their homes or buy them out.

"We are asking the authority to fix it. Fix our houses, fix the levy, so that we are not flooded all the time," Binay Anand said.

Meanwhile, the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 told Channel 2 that their officers, along with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, 15 troopers and 30 members of the National Guard are patrolling the subdivision to keep looters away.

